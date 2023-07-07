4.44 PM Friday, 7 July 2023
Latest gold rates in UAE

Published
By Dubai city of gold

Gold rates for as on 7th July  20223 Rate in AED per gm

  • 24K AED    231.75
  • 22K AED    214.75
  • 21K AED    207.75
  • 18K AED    178.00

 

