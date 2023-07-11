Latest gold rates in UAE

2.48 PM Tuesday, 11 July 2023
Gold rates for as on 11th July  20223 Rate in AED per gm

  • 24K AED    233.75
  • 22K AED    216.25
  • 21K AED    209.50
  • 18K AED    179.50

 

