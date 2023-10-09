1.36 PM Monday, 9 October 2023
  • City Fajr Shuruq Duhr Asr Magrib Isha
  • Dubai 04:57 06:11 12:09 15:28 18:01 19:15
09 October 2023
Advanced
Home

Latest gold rates in UAE

Published
By Dubai city of gold

Gold rates for as on 09th SEPTEMBER 2023 Rate in AED per gm

  • 24K AED  224.00
  • 22K AED  207.50
  • 21K AED  200.75
  • 18K AED  172.25

 

Copyright @ 2023. Dubai Media. All rights reserved.
The page was last updated on: 9 October 2023 09:53