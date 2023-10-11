3.40 PM Wednesday, 11 October 2023
  • City Fajr Shuruq Duhr Asr Magrib Isha
  • Dubai 04:58 06:12 12:08 15:27 17:59 19:13
11 October 2023
Latest gold rates in UAE

Published
By Dubai city of gold

Gold rates for as on 11th SEPTEMBER 2023 Rate in AED per gm

  • 24K AED  225.25
  • 22K AED  208.50
  • 21K AED  201.75
  • 18K AED  173.00

 

