10.11 AM Monday, 16 October 2023
  • City Fajr Shuruq Duhr Asr Magrib Isha
  • Dubai 05:00 06:14 12:07 15:24 17:54 19:08
16 October 2023
Advanced
Home

Latest gold rates in UAE

Published
By Dubai city of gold

Gold rates for as on 16th SEPTEMBER 2023 Rate in AED per gm

  • 24K AED   232.75
  • 22K AED   215.50
  • 21K AED   208.50
  • 18K AED   178.75

 

Copyright @ 2023. Dubai Media. All rights reserved.
The page was last updated on: 16 October 2023 09:22