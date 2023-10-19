12.48 PM Thursday, 19 October 2023
  • City Fajr Shuruq Duhr Asr Magrib Isha
  • Dubai 05:02 06:15 12:07 15:22 17:52 19:06
19 October 2023
Latest gold rates in UAE

Published
By Dubai city of gold

Gold rates for as on 19th SEPTEMBER 2023 Rate in AED per gm

  • 24K AED    236.00
  • 22K AED    218.50
  • 21K AED    211.50
  • 18K AED    181.25

 

The page was last updated on: 19 October 2023 10:00