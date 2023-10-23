3.07 PM Monday, 23 October 2023
  • City Fajr Shuruq Duhr Asr Magrib Isha
  • Dubai 05:03 06:18 12:06 15:20 17:48 19:03
23 October 2023
Advanced
Home

Latest gold rates in UAE

Published
By Dubai city of gold

Gold rates for as on 23th SEPTEMBER 2023 Rate in AED per gm

  • 24K AED    239.00
  • 22K AED    221.25
  • 21K AED    214.25
  • 18K AED    183.50

 

Copyright @ 2023. Dubai Media. All rights reserved.
The page was last updated on: 23 October 2023 09:10