11.24 AM Friday, 5 April 2024
  • City Fajr Shuruq Duhr Asr Magrib Isha
  • Dubai 04:48 06:03 12:24 15:51 18:40 19:55
05 April 2024
Latest gold rates in UAE

By Dubai city of gold

Gold rates for as on 5TH APRIL 2024  Rate in AED per gm

  • 24K AED      275.75
  • 22K AED      255.25
  • 21K AED      247.25
  • 18K AED     212.00

 

The page was last updated on: 5 April 2024 10:25