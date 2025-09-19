Watch and Jewellery Middle East Show to Open on September 24

The 56th edition of the Watch and Jewellery Middle East Show is drawing notable global participation, with exhibitors from Australia, Myanmar and Pakistan joining for the first time, underscoring the exhibition’s growing international appeal and expanding global reach.

Organised by Expo Centre Sharjah with the support of the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), the exhibition will run from 24th to 28th September. It will gather more than 500 local and international exhibitors from 21 countries, along with 1,800 designers, manufacturers and professionals from the global jewellery and watchmaking industry.

The exhibition provides a premier venue to showcase exclusive collections of gold, diamonds, gemstones and luxury timepieces, while highlighting the latest fashion trends shaping the international jewellery sector.

This year’s edition has recorded an increase in international representation, with global participants accounting for more than 68 percent of total exhibitors. It will feature a distinguished lineup of leading international brands and designers from Italy, India, Türkiye, the United States, Russia, the United Kingdom, Japan, China, Singapore, Hong Kong and Malaysia.

The exhibition will also see strong participation from local exhibitors and regional players, including the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Bahrain, Kuwait and Lebanon, further cementing its position as one of the world’s most important platforms for the gold and jewellery industry.

The 56th edition will showcase national pavilions from major jewellery hubs, including India, Singapore and Thailand, while Italy will make a strong impact with more than 50 exhibitors.

These international showcases will give visitors access to signature jewellery collections, presenting the latest designs in gold, diamonds, pearls, gemstones and luxury watches, alongside contemporary jewellery fashion trends.

Saif Mohammed Al Midfa, CEO of Expo Centre Sharjah, said, “This year’s edition offers a unique blend of distinctive and diverse designs, with the participation of first-time exhibitors from major jewellery hubs, leading to a significant rise in international presence. These factors reinforce the exhibition’s position as a strategic venue for global brands seeking entry into the region’s markets, and as a key gateway for fostering cooperation and building partnerships.”

The Watch and Jewellery Middle East Show stands as one of the largest global gatherings of jewellery design companies, manufacturers, and industry players. It offers a vital platform for jewellery enthusiasts to explore the latest designs of fine jewellery, luxury timepieces, and precious stones presented by leading brands and jewellery houses from around the world.