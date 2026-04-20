Gold prices fall on stronger dollar

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Spot gold drops 0.7% to lowest level in a week; silver and platinum also decline

World Capitals: Gold prices fell on Monday as the dollar strengthened, with spot gold declining 0.7 percent to US$4,793.98 per ounce as of 03:51 GMT, after hitting its lowest level since April 13 earlier in the session.

U.S. gold futures for June delivery dropped 1.4 percent to US$4,813.60.

Among other metals, spot silver fell 0.9 percent to US$80.04 per ounce, platinum declined 0.5 percent to US$2,093.56, while palladium remained steady at US$1,558.60 per ounce.