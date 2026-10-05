Business
Gold rises above $4,158 an ounce as precious metals gain
Silver jumps 1.7%, while platinum and palladium also post gains in early trading
Washington: Gold prices edged higher on Monday, with spot gold rising 0.4 per cent to $4,158.17 per ounce as of 01:50 GMT.
US gold futures for December delivery gained 0.6 per cent to $4,186.40 per ounce.
Among other precious metals, spot silver climbed 1.7 per cent to $61.40 per ounce, while platinum rose 0.6 per cent to $1,708.48 per ounce.
Palladium also advanced 0.6 per cent to $1,175.04 per ounce.