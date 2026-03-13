Business

Emirates 24/7 — In an era defined by shifting U.S. military postures and escalating trade volatility, President Xi Jinping has solidified a comprehensive strategy to insulate China from global instability. The newly approved Fifteenth Five-Year Plan (2026-2030), finalized on Thursday at the National People’s Congress, serves as a North Star for a nation determined to seize the strategic high ground. To fuel this transition, Beijing has committed to a 10% increase in its annual science budget and a consistent 7% annual growth in R&D investment.

The $1.45 Trillion AI Gambit and Sovereign Tech Central to Xi’s vision is technological self-reliance, underscored by the policy document’s mention of Artificial Intelligence over 50 times. Beijing is pivoting toward Agentic AI (autonomous decision-making systems) and Embodied AI (humanoid robotics), targeting a sector valuation of 10 trillion yuan ($1.45 trillion) by 2030. To bypass U.S. chokeholds on high-end chips, the plan outlines the construction of nationwide hyperscale computing clusters and extraordinary measures to achieve breakthroughs in 6G, Quantum Computing, and Nuclear Fusion.

Security Realism: From Beijing to the Makhmur Mountains The strategic necessity of sovereign tech is intensified by rising regional risks and kinetic conflicts. Reports indicate over 270 drone and missile strikes have targeted the Kurdistan Region since the onset of the current war.

This includes a high-profile clash 60km southwest of Erbil in the Makhmur district, where a multi-hour battle between a joint Kurdish-French counter-terrorism unit and armed militants resulted in the death of a French soldier. For Beijing, such instability reinforces the urgency of securing supply chains and borders through independent innovation.

Economic Realignment and the Silicon Shield As China sets record-low growth targets amid a persistent real estate crisis, the government is prioritizing New Productive Forces to stabilize the home front.

The plan aims to create 12 million high-tech jobs and maintain inflation at 3%. This internal strengthening comes as President Xi prepares to host U.S. President Donald Trump later this month. Analysts from Eurasia Group and Trivium China warn of a mutual decoupling, where the Silicon Shield stands as China's ultimate currency of sovereign power in a turbulent new era.