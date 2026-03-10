IEA CONVENES EMERGENCY TALKS AS GLOBAL OIL MARKETS FACE "SEVERE DISRUPTIONS"

Business

Emirates 24/7 — The 32 member nations of the International Energy Agency (IEA) are convening an emergency meeting later today, Tuesday, to address deteriorating conditions in global oil markets.

The Paris-based agency confirmed that the high-level session will evaluate current market volatility and the security of global energy supplies.

The primary objective of the talks is to determine whether member states should initiate a coordinated release of their strategic petroleum reserves.

IEA Executive Director Fatih Birol called for these urgent consultations following a separate meeting with energy ministers from the Group of Seven (G7) earlier today.

"Conditions in the oil markets have significantly worsened in recent days," Birol stated in an official release following the G7 deliberations.

Birol highlighted that beyond the critical transit challenges in the Strait of Hormuz, global oil production has experienced a substantial and rapid decline.

The agency head emphasized that these combined factors now pose severe and escalating risks to global energy stability and market balance.

The IEA confirmed that all available response mechanisms are currently under discussion, including the mobilization of emergency oil stocks.

Official data indicates that IEA member countries currently hold approximately 1.2 billion barrels in emergency petroleum reserves.

The agency further estimates that private sector inventories contribute an additional 600 million barrels to the global safety buffer.

Strategic reserves are typically utilized during periods of extreme crisis to stabilize international prices or mitigate sudden supply deficits.

Historical records show that the IEA has only authorized the coordinated use of these reserves five times since its establishment over five decades ago.

The outcome of today’s emergency session is expected to have an immediate and profound impact on global crude oil benchmarks and investor sentiment.