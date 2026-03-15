IEA Releases Over 400 Million Barrels of Emergency Oil Reserves

Business

The International Energy Agency (IEA) announced on Sunday that oil from an unprecedented strategic reserve release will be available immediately in Asia, as buyers scramble to replace supplies lost due to war-related disruptions in the Middle East. The speed of these supplies reaching the market is a key variable being monitored by traders to gauge the effectiveness of the move in curbing surging oil prices.

The IEA’s statement follows the receipt of implementation plans for a record release of 400 million barrels, announced last week. While Asia-bound supplies are set to flow immediately, barrels allocated for Europe and the Americas will not become available until late March. Critically, no update was provided on the specific pace at which these volumes will be injected into the market. Last week, the agency noted that the global oil market is facing its largest supply disruption in history due to the conflict, which has effectively closed the vital Strait of Hormuz, halting millions of barrels of daily production.

Asian buyers, heavily reliant on Middle Eastern flows, view the rapid release of reserves as crucial. Meanwhile, other regions are already feeling the strain; European jet fuel prices closed above $220 per barrel on Friday, while diesel futures exceeded $150. Crude oil futures settled above $100 per barrel on Friday as traders brace for a volatile week following U.S. strikes on military sites near Iran’s primary oil export facility. "This adds unprecedented volumes of oil to the market starting March 16," IEA Executive Director Fatih Birol posted on X. He added, however, that "reopening the Strait of Hormuz is vital for oil flows to return to stability."