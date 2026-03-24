IEA: World Faces 10 Million Barrel Daily Oil Loss Amid Iran War

Business

Executive Director of the International Energy Agency (IEA), Fatih Birol, warned on Tuesday that the global economy is grappling with its worst-ever energy shock due to the U.S.-Israeli war on Iran, resulting in a staggering loss of 10 million barrels of oil per day. Speaking at the Minerals Week conference in Canberra, Birol emphasized that this crisis underscores the urgent need for reliable energy partners like Australia, which holds 33% of the world’s uranium reserves. He cautioned that current energy security challenges may be overshadowed by future critical mineral shortages if diversification in refining and processing is not achieved, particularly as China currently controls over 80% of global mineral processing capacities.

The IEA chief predicted a global strategic pivot toward nuclear energy and Small Modular Reactors (SMRs) as countries seek to stabilize their power grids and reduce dependency on volatile regions. Australia is positioned to be a primary beneficiary of this shift, not only as a leading uranium producer but also as a key supplier of liquefied natural gas (LNG) and copper essential for the global transition to electric vehicles. As Middle Eastern energy facilities face extensive damage, Birol noted that Australian exports will be crucial to staving off a broader economic collapse, urging the international community to accelerate investments in diversified mineral supply chains to ensure long-term global energy resilience.