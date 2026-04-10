Interiors UAE celebrates long-standing partnership with Michael Amini with new collection

Business

Dubai: Interiors UAE has announced the launch of the latest Michael Amini collection, marking another milestone in their long-standing partnership, built on a shared commitment to luxury, craftsmanship, and design excellence.

For many years, Interiors has been a trusted home base for Michael Amini in the UAE, offering customers access to one of the most recognised names in luxury furniture. Known for their Neo-Classic design approach, Michael Amini blends classic European influences with modern elements, creating pieces that are both elegant and suited to contemporary living.

The new collection continues this design philosophy, introducing a fresh range of furniture designs that reflect the brand’s signature aesthetic. Each piece draws inspiration from architecture, travel, fashion, and the decorative arts, bringing a global perspective to interiors in the region. The result is a collection that feels refined, timeless, and relevant to today’s homes.

This launch highlights the strength of the ongoing relationship between Interiors and Michael Amini . Together, both brands have consistently delivered refined, design-led collections that meet the expectations of customers seeking elevated living spaces.





Raed Dibs, CEO of Interiors UAE, said: " Michael Amini has long represented a design language that resonates with our customers – one that combines classic beauty with modern relevance. We are pleased to continue our partnership through this latest collection, which reflects the essence of refined living.”

The introduction of the new collection further reinforces Interiors UAE’s position as a curator of globally recognised luxury furniture brands. By bringing internationally inspired designs to the local market, Interiors continues to support customers, interior designers, and developers in creating distinctive and high-quality spaces.