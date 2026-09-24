International airlines set to resume Dubai flights ahead of winter travel season

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Lufthansa, Swiss, British Airways and other carriers will restore services to Dubai as airlines boost capacity for the peak winter travel period

According to Dubai Airports, four European carriers, Lufthansa, Swiss International Air Lines, Eurowings and Austrian Airlines, will collectively operate up to 36 weekly flights to Dubai at peak capacity. File picture used for illustrative purpose.

Dubai: A number of international airlines are preparing to resume flights to Dubai International Airport in October and November, as carriers increase capacity and restore routes ahead of the winter travel season.

According to Dubai Airports, four European carriers, Lufthansa, Swiss International Air Lines, Eurowings and Austrian Airlines, will collectively operate up to 36 weekly flights to Dubai at peak capacity.

The returning airlines will re-establish direct connections between Dubai and several major European cities, further strengthening the emirate's international air network.

Lufthansa is scheduled to resume services from Dubai to Munich and Frankfurt from October 25, while Swiss International Air Lines will restart flights between Dubai and Zurich from October 27.

Eurowings will resume operations from November 1, reconnecting Dubai with Berlin, Stuttgart and Cologne-Bonn. Meanwhile, Austrian Airlines is set to restore flights between Dubai and Vienna from December 12.

Beyond Europe, Philippine Airlines will resume direct services between Manila and Dubai from October 2.

Kazakhstan's Air Astana will restart flights between Almaty and Dubai on October 1, followed by Astana-Dubai services on October 2, with frequencies expected to increase gradually during October.

Wizz Air will resume flights to Dubai from October 25, with services returning from Budapest, Hungary, and Bucharest, Romania, as part of its wider programme to restore operations to the UAE.

British Airways has also announced the resumption of flights to Dubai from November 3, following adjustments to its schedule across several Middle East destinations.

The airline said it will initially operate one daily flight between London and Dubai during the winter season, with plans to increase the frequency to two daily flights at a later stage.

The return of these airlines is expected to boost seat capacity, strengthen connectivity with key international markets and support growing travel demand during Dubai's peak tourism and business season.