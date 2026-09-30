Maktoum bin Mohammed reviews draft federal budget for 2027

Business

General Budget Committee discusses the draft federal budget for 2027 and preparations for the 2027-2029 planning cycle

His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, said the General Budget Committee reviewed the draft federal budget for fiscal year 2027 and the latest developments in the Federal Government's financial position.





Dubai: His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, said the General Budget Committee reviewed the draft federal budget for fiscal year 2027 and the latest developments in the Federal Government's financial position.

He said the committee directed the completion of the necessary procedures to prepare the draft federal budget for the 2027-2029 planning period.

Sheikh Maktoum said the committee also directed the continued development of a more efficient and proactive government financial framework, harnessing artificial intelligence and advanced technologies to enhance planning and financial data analysis and improve fiscal efficiency.

"We seek to further strengthen the role of the federal budget as a strategic instrument for future readiness, supporting sustained growth and advancing government services to new levels of excellence," he said.

Sheikh Maktoum added: "Above all, our goal is to ensure that the Federal Budget's objectives translate into a positive and tangible impact on the lives of the people of the UAE; that it reflects our nation's priorities, invests in our people, and anticipates the future before it arrives, so that the UAE remains at the forefront globally, shaping the future and inspiring nations."