Microsoft Considers Legal Action Against Amazon And OpenAI Over $50 Billion Cloud Deal

Business

Microsoft Corp is weighing legal action against its long-standing partner OpenAI and cloud rival Amazon.com over a massive agreement valued at approximately $50 billion. The dispute, first reported by the Financial Times on Wednesday, underscores the intensifying battle for dominance in the generative artificial intelligence and cloud infrastructure markets.

At the heart of the conflict is a new enterprise platform developed by OpenAI called "Frontier," designed for building and managing sophisticated AI agents. Microsoft executives argue that a recent deal making Amazon Web Services (AWS) the "exclusive third-party cloud provider" for Frontier violates the spirit, and potentially the letter, of Microsoft's exclusive partnership with the ChatGPT maker. Under existing terms, Microsoft maintains that all access to OpenAI’s advanced models through APIs must be routed through its own Azure cloud platform.

"We know our contract," a source familiar with Microsoft’s position stated, signaling a sharp departure from the previously collaborative "bromance" between the two tech giants. While Microsoft has invested $13 billion in OpenAI since 2019, the startup has recently sought to diversify its partnerships, securing a $50 billion investment commitment from Amazon—comprising an initial $15 billion and a further $35 billion contingent on performance milestones through 2028.

The legal tension comes at a critical time for the industry, as OpenAI prepares for a potential public listing with a valuation nearing $1 trillion. While the companies remain in talks to resolve the dispute without litigation, any breach of exclusivity could fundamentally shift the balance of power in the cloud sector. For Microsoft, defending Azure's central role is paramount to justifying its massive AI expenditures to investors ahead of the November midterm elections and ongoing regulatory scrutiny in the U.S. and Europe.