Mohammed bin Rashid issues decree forming board of directors of Dubai Real Estate Corporation, chaired by Maktoum bin Mohammed

Business

Hesham Abdullah Al Qassim will serve as Vice Chairman of the Board

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai

Dubai: In his capacity as the Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE, issued Decree No. (16) of 2026 on the Board of Directors of the Dubai Real Estate Corporation, chaired by his Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai.



According to the Decree, Hesham Abdullah Al Qassim will serve as Vice Chairman of the Board. Other members of the Board include: Mohamed Hadi Ahmed Al Hussaini, Rashid Mohammed Rashid Al Mutawa, Shoaib Mir Hashem Khoory, Abdulaziz Mohammed Al Mulla, and Rashed Ali bin Obood Al Falasi.



The Decree is effective from the date of its issuance and will be published in the Official Gazette.