Mohammed bin Rashid: UAE wins hosting rights for 2029 meetings of World Bank and International Monetary Fund

Business

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid: I am proud of the UAE, its economic and financial workforce, its growing stature, and the world's confidence in it.

Dubai: The UAE has won the bid to host the meetings of the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund for 2029 in the capital, Abu Dhabi, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, announced on X.

He posted: "In a global economic vote that reflects international confidence, affirms the UAE's entrenched financial status, and embodies the efficiency and capabilities of its people, the UAE has won the hosting rights for the 2029 meetings of the World Bank Group and the International Monetary Fund in the capital, Abu Dhabi."

He added: "These global meetings, which bring together central bank governors and finance ministers from 190 countries, represent a key platform for shaping global financial stability policies and crafting the future of the international economy.

"Proud of the UAE, of its economic and financial cadres, of its growing stature, and of the world's confidence that grows more solid day by day."