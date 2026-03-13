MOST EMPLOYEES IN GERMANY WORKING IN "ENERGY-SAVING MODE

Business

Emirates 24/7 — A significant portion of office and factory workers in Germany continue to perform only the "bare minimum," a phenomenon known as "quiet quitting" that cost the economy between €119.2 billion and €142.3 billion in lost productivity in 2025. According to the latest Gallup Engagement Index, the vast majority of employees maintain a weak emotional connection to their employers, fulfilling tasks out of duty without offering extra effort.

The study reveals that 77% of workers in Germany have a low emotional attachment to their workplace, while only 10% are classified as having a "strong bond" and a willingness to go the extra mile—a decline of one percentage point compared to 2024. Marco Nink, the study's lead, emphasized that this is a leadership issue rather than an employee attitude problem. He noted that emotional engagement is a critical competitive factor that boosts productivity and reduces costs associated with absenteeism and staff turnover.

The report also highlighted the impact on health, with "quiet quitters" averaging 9.7 sick days in 2025, compared to just 5.6 days for highly engaged employees. Despite the weak emotional ties, there is a growing desire for stability; 56% of respondents intend to stay with their current employer for at least another year, up from 50% last year, though still far below the pre-pandemic level of 78% recorded in 2018.