Mubadala contributes AED45 billion to Abu Dhabi GDP, supports 98,000 jobs in 2025

Business

The UAE Investments platform reinforced its role in national value creation and economic diversification

Mubadala contributed AED45 billion in GDP impact, equivalent to 5.7 percent of Abu Dhabi’s non-oil GDP, while supporting around 98,000 jobs in Abu Dhabi, directly and indirectly, marking a 51 percent increase since 2021, reinforcing its role in empowering and developing national talent.

Abu Dhabi: Mubadala continued in 2025 its efforts to strengthen the national economy, supporting the creation of high-quality jobs in the UAE, facilitating inward capital flows, and accelerating the development of industries that underpin the nation’s long-term competitiveness.

The UAE Investments platform reinforced its role in national value creation and economic diversification.

Mubadala contributed AED45 billion in GDP impact, equivalent to 5.7 percent of Abu Dhabi’s non-oil GDP, while supporting around 98,000 jobs in Abu Dhabi, directly and indirectly, marking a 51 percent increase since 2021, reinforcing its role in empowering and developing national talent.

Aldar and Mubadala capital launched Aldar Capital – a platform connecting global investors with real asset opportunities across the GCC.

Headquartered in ADGM, Aldar Capital will provide global institutional investors with professionally managed real-asset investment offerings, with the first fund seeking to raise US$1 billion (AED3.7 billion) when it launches in 2026.

Mubadala Bio

Mubadala Bio, a new national life sciences champion, was also launched to significantly scale UAE biopharma capability with 10 global facilities.

During the year, it began local manufacturing of eight essential medicines, expanding access to critical therapies and reinforcing national drug security while catalysing a sustainable UAE life sciences ecosystem.

Emirates Global Aluminium (EGA) advanced plans for the first new primary aluminum plant in the US in decades while also pioneering next-generation smelting technology.

A landmark AED60+ billion expansion of Abu Dhabi’s financial district on Al Maryah Island was also announced in partnership with Aldar, further underscoring Abu Dhabi’s position as the ‘Capital of Capital’.

M42 launched a groundbreaking program with Oracle Health to create unified patient records accessible across the UAE, integrating data from the Emirate Genome Program directly into the electronic health record to support pharmacogenomic recommendations at the point of care.

Masdar completed the ground-breaking of the world’s largest renewable energy project, integrating solar power and battery storage, capable of delivering 1 gigawatt (GW) of baseload renewable energy around the clock at a globally competitive tariff, in partnership with Emirates Water and Electricity Company (EWEC).