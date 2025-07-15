Nvidia to resume H20 GPU chip sales to China

Nvidia said on Monday it will resume sales of its H20 artificial intelligence chip to China and has introduced a new model tailored to meet regulatory requirements in the Chinese market.

Nvidia is filing applications with the US government to resume sales to China of the H20 graphics processing unit (GPU), and expects to get the licences soon, the company said in a statement.

Deliveries are expected to begin shortly thereafter, it added.

"The US government has assured NVIDIA that licences will be granted, and NVIDIA hopes to start deliveries soon," Nvidia said in a statement.

CEO Jensen Huang is scheduled to hold a media briefing in Beijing on Wednesday when he attends a supply chain expo, his second visit to China after a trip in April where he stressed the importance of the Chinese market.