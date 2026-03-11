OIL MARKETS ON EDGE: WILL MIDDLE EAST TENSIONS SPARK A NEW RALLY?

Business

Emirates 24/7 — Global oil markets are facing renewed geopolitical strain as traders focus on the strategic fragility of the Strait of Hormuz, a chokepoint handling nearly one-fifth of the world’s oil supply and a key driver for WTI price forecasts.

Market indicators suggest that even the threat of disruption has added a clear "risk premium," fueling volatility in crude and natural gas contracts as the market braces for an immediate global supply imbalance.

The Strait remains the primary artery for exports from Saudi Arabia, Iraq, Kuwait, and the UAE. While Saudi Aramco can divert some volumes via Red Sea pipelines, these alternatives remain limited compared to the massive daily flows dependent on the waterway.

Despite OPEC+ efforts to balance the market through production cuts, any disruption in Hormuz would place the supply-demand equation under severe pressure, potentially triggering a sharp upward repricing of WTI crude.

"WTI continues to trade near the $80 level, supporting dollar strength amid persistent inflationary expectations," said Razan Hilal, Market Analyst at Forex.com. She noted that prolonged tensions could mirror the volatility seen during the Russia-Ukraine war, weighing on global equity markets.

The risk extends to natural gas, as Qatar relies heavily on the Strait for LNG shipments. Hilal observed that while gas prices face long-term resistance levels, any further escalation could threaten 20% of global LNG flows, forcing importers to intensify hedging strategies.