Oil Plunges 5% as Trump’s Iran Diplomacy Sparks Global Market Rally

Business

Crude oil prices plunged more than 5% on Wednesday while global equity markets rallied as investors weighed the possibility of a de-escalation in the Iran conflict following signs of diplomatic outreach between Washington and Tehran. Brent crude, the international benchmark, dropped 5.2% to $94.97 per barrel, retreating from Tuesday's high of $104, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) fell 5.3% to $87.44. The sell-off in energy markets was triggered by U.S. President Donald Trump’s claims of progress in talks and his decision to postpone a deadline for military action against Iranian power plants. While Tehran officially denied that negotiations were underway and an Iranian military spokesperson mocked a proposed 15-point U.S. ceasefire plan, the potential reopening of the Strait of Hormuz—a critical waterway for global oil and liquefied natural gas—has significantly cooled the recent price spikes that threatened global inflation.

The optimism in energy markets spilled over into global exchanges, with U.S. futures rising 0.9% and major European indices posting solid gains, including a 1.6% rise for Germany’s DAX and a 1% climb for Britain’s FTSE 100. Asian markets saw a robust performance led by Tokyo’s Nikkei 225, which surged 2.9% to 53,749.62, while South Korea’s Kospi and the Shanghai Composite also closed higher. However, the rally was not universal, as Hong Kong-listed shares of Pop Mart tumbled 22.5% despite revenue meeting estimates. In corporate dealings, shares of Estee Lauder sank more than 9% following news of merger talks with Spain’s Puig. Amid the geopolitical flux, Pakistan has offered to host formal negotiations, even as reports surfaced regarding the deployment of 1,000 additional U.S. troops from the 82nd Airborne Division to the Middle East, highlighting the fragile nature of the current stability.

Safe-haven assets saw mixed reactions as gold prices resumed their ascent, rising 3.6% to $4,561.90 per ounce, recovering from earlier losses driven by rising U.S. Treasury yields. Market volatility remains heightened as investors recalibrate expectations for Federal Reserve interest rate cuts, which had been dimmed by fears of energy-led inflation. In currency markets, the U.S. dollar edged up against the Japanese yen to 158.84, while the euro traded slightly lower at $1.1602. As the international community monitors the strategic maritime corridors, the shift in market sentiment reflects a precarious balance between Trump’s diplomatic optimism and the ongoing military realities on the ground, leaving benchmark indices sensitive to any further developments in the Washington-Tehran standoff.