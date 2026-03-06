Aldar confirms full operational continuity in UAE

Aldar Properties confirmed operations across its residential communities, retail destinations, commercial offices, logistics facilities, hotels, schools and development sites in the UAE continue without interruption and the company remains operationally and financially resilient.

During this period, teams across Aldar’s diverse businesses are working tirelessly to support residents, protect communities, and limit any disruption to daily life. In particular, community management teams have increased engagement with residents and tenants with the introduction of a range of community-wide initiatives designed to support families and keep children positively engaged, while Aldar’s hospitality teams are working closely with sector partners and relevant authorities to support stranded visitors and ensure an optimal guest experience.

The company maintains strong and established Business Continuity and Risk Management Frameworks, which are being applied across all operations. Aldar’s technology architecture has been designed for resilience, with cloud-based systems featuring geographic redundancy, diversified contact centre operations, and distributed CRM infrastructure across multiple regions, ensuring uninterrupted service and customer engagement.

The company noted that its debt maturity profile remains well managed, with no major refinancing requirements over the next two years. It also continues to benefit from diversified funding sources across bank and capital markets, with no disruption to funding access.

Recent capital market transactions, including hybrid issuances, green sukuk placements, and sustainability-linked facilities, have further strengthened the company’s capital structure and liquidity position, reinforcing its long-term resilience.