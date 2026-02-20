Danube Properties Begins Construction of Rizwan Askerali Sajan Masjid in Dubai Silicon Oasis

Danube Properties has officially marked the groundbreaking ceremony of the Rizwan Askerali Sajan Masjid in Dubai Silicon Oasis, reinforcing its enduring commitment to spiritual development and community-building initiatives across the UAE.

This Masjid is the fifth to be developed under Danube Group’s AED 50 million pledge to construct Masjids across the UAE - a commitment announced in the presence of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai.



The new Masjid will stand as a symbol of faith, unity, and responsible corporate citizenship in one of Dubai’s fastest-growing districts. The Masjid will be built on a plot spanning 121,000 square feet, with a built-up area of 19,000 square feet.

It is designed to accommodate 1,000 worshippers - 800 men and 200 women. Thoughtfully planned to serve the needs of the community, the project will also feature parking facilities that exceed the maximum capacity, ensuring accessibility and convenience for worshippers and visitors alike. The Masjid is scheduled for completion this year.

The groundbreaking ceremony was held in the esteemed presence of Rizwan Sajan, Founder and Chairman of Danube Group, and Badr Buhannad, Director General of Dubai Silicon Oasis, alongside other distinguished dignitaries and senior officials. The event marked the beginning of a project that reflects both spiritual devotion and long-term community investment.



Commenting on the occasion, Badr Buhannad, Director General of Dubai Silicon Oasis, said: “It is an honour to witness the groundbreaking ceremony of this beautiful Masjid developed by Rizwan Sajan. Developments such as this reflect a strong commitment towards community wellbeing and sustainable urban growth, reinforcing the importance of integrating social infrastructure within evolving master communities. I commend Danube Properties for their continued contribution to strengthening Dubai’s integrated and inclusive community ecosystem.”



Rizwan Sajan, Founder and Chairman of Danube Group, added: “This Masjid represents our gratitude to the UAE and our commitment to creating spaces that inspire faith, harmony, and togetherness. It is not just a place of prayer, but a foundation for community connection and spiritual growth. I extend my sincere appreciation to the management of Dubai Silicon Oasis for granting us the land for this noble initiative. Their invaluable support and collaboration have made it possible to bring this meaningful vision to life.”

With this development, Danube Properties continues to strengthen its legacy of Masjid construction in the UAE. To date, the Group has successfully built four Masjids, each serving as an important spiritual and social landmark within its respective community. The Rizwan Askerali Sajan Masjid will further uphold this tradition of excellence, accessibility, and thoughtful design.



Beyond delivering 41 successful projects, Danube Group remains dedicated to meaningful corporate social responsibility initiatives that contribute to the nation’s social development and community wellbeing. Upon its completion this year, the Rizwan Askerali Sajan Masjid is expected to become a central place of worship in Dubai Silicon Oasis, serving residents, professionals, and visitors while reinforcing the values of unity, generosity, and faith that define the UAE.



About Danube Properties

Danube Properties is among the UAE’s leading private real estate developers. Known for pioneering the 1% payment plan, the company delivers fully furnished apartments complemented by over 40 lifestyle amenities, supported by a strong track record of quality construction and timely delivery.



About Danube Group

Established in 1993 by Founder and Chairman Mr. Rizwan Sajan, Danube Group is a leading diversified conglomerate headquartered in Dubai, with business verticals spanning building materials, home décor, real estate, and hospitality. Its major divisions include Danube Properties, Danube Home, Danube Building Materials, Casa Milano, and others.