Danube Properties Launches ‘Serenz by Danube’ in JVC With A Convenient 2-Minutes-In, 2-Minutes-Out Access

Danube Properties has announced the launch of Serenz by Danube, a premium residential development designed to elevate contemporary urban living in Dubai. It was officially unveiled by Danube Group’s Founder and Chairman – Rizwan Sajan, Group Managing Director – Adel Sajan, Director of Agency Relationships – Sana Sajan, along with cricket legend and Danube’s Global Ambassador – Brett Lee.

Located in the heart of Jumeirah Village Circle (JVC), the project is envisioned as “A World of Amenities,” combining luxury, wellness, and community-focused living. Rising as an iconic 50 + 25-storey development, Serenz by Danube commands a prime location in JVC between Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road and Al Khail Road. The project offers exceptional citywide connectivity with a convenient 2-minutes-in, 2-minutes-out access, ensuring effortless movement to and from the building.

Serenz by Danube sets a new benchmark for urban living as it spans over 120,000 sq. ft. of curated lifestyle spaces – first time ever in Dubai - and it offers more than 40 premium amenities catering to residents of all ages.

Key amenities include a resort-style serenity pool, a dedicated aqua park for children, landscaped gardens, spa facilities, fitness areas, sports courts, kids’ daycare, meditation zones, and vibrant social spaces.

Commenting on the launch, Rizwan Sajan, Founder and Chairman of Danube Group, said: “Serenz by Danube represents our vision of creating more than just homes. Our fully furnished premium apartments are designed to enhance everyday living through comfort, wellness, and luxury. Supported by our signature 1% per month payment plan, the project offers strong value for both homeowners and investors.”

Serenz by Danube offers fully furnished premium residences, with prices starting from AED 850,000. Situated in one of Dubai’s most sought-after residential communities, JVC offers a family-friendly environment, strong rental demand, and long-term investment potential. With its innovative 1% monthly payment plan, Danube Properties continues to make luxury living accessible while maintaining its reputation for quality, design, and timely delivery.



About Danube Properties Danube Properties, a subsidiary of the Danube Group founded in 1993 by Rizwan Sajan, is among the UAE’s leading private real estate developers. Known for pioneering the 1% payment plan, the company delivers fully furnished apartments complemented by over 40 lifestyle amenities, with a strong track record of quality construction and timely delivery.