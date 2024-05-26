Nakheel awards contracts for the commencement of infrastructure works on Palm Jebel Ali

Nakheel, the Dubai-based world-leading master developer and member of Dubai Holding, has awarded contracts for the construction of infrastructure at Palm Jebel Ali.

The contract for the construction of a public access road, providing access from Sheikh Zayed Road to Palm Jebel Ali, and a construction road serving the central portion of the Palm, has been awarded to DBB Contracting LLC. Established by the Dutco Group, DBB Contracting LLC and Dutco Construction Co. LLC are one of the leading civil and marine contractors in the UAE. When completed, the new public access road will offer a beautifully landscaped and convenient path, spanning nearly 6 kilometres, leading directly on to Palm Jebel Ali.

The contract for the roadway and lighting enhancements to Al Hesah Street (formerly the old Abu Dhabi Road), at Dubai Waterfront, the mainland which connects to Palm Jebel Ali, has been awarded to Khansaheb Civil Engineering LLC, a subsidiary of Khansaheb Group. With a track record of delivering several of Dubai’s most critical projects, Khansaheb Group is a leading construction and facilities management company.

Palm Jebel Ali is one of Nakheel’s most visionary projects revealed by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, UAE Vice President and Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai. It will offer an exceptional breadth of luxury lifestyle amenities for residents, families and visitors. Supporting the Dubai Economic Agenda D33, the project also marks the beginning of a new growth corridor in the Jebel Ali area, underlining the expansion of the emirate.

Khalid Al Malik, Chief Executive Officer of Dubai Holding Real Estate, said: “Today, we proudly announce the appointment of DBB Contracting and Khansaheb Civil Engineering as our partners for the next phase of development at Palm Jebel Ali. Alongside these best-in-class partners, we are not only ensuring the highest standards of urban infrastructure for our customers, but also contributing to the realisation of the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan. This partnership reaffirms our commitment to raising the global benchmark in waterfront living, making Palm Jebel Ali a coveted address for approximately 35,000 families in the future.”

Palm Jebel Ali will also provide an additional urban centre to Dubai, forming a major residential and leisure anchor for the new Expo 2020 urban centre. The island spans 13.4 kilometres of land, with 10.5 million square metres of development. It features 16 fronds, with a total of 110 kilometres of coastline and 91 kilometres of beachfront, contributing to goals of the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan to increase the length of public beaches by 400%. The island will be home to approximately 35,000 families, contributing to the projected net increase in residents, which is set to reach 5.8 million people by 2040.

Nakheel is a world-leading master developer and a member of Dubai Holding, whose innovative, landmark projects form an iconic portfolio of master communities and residential, retail, hospitality and leisure developments that are pivotal to realising Dubai’s vision. Nakheel’s diverse portfolio extends to five-star luxury hotels such as The St. Regis Dubai, as well as some of Dubai’s most popular shopping malls, including Nakheel Mall on Palm Jumeirah.

