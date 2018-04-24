Robots that can teach kids coding launched at BETT MEA

ATLAB, a technology-based learning solutions company has announced the launch of robots that can help train children to code at the ongoing BETT Middle East and Africa (MEA) in Abu Dhabi.

The tiny can sized robot is a simple intuitive plug and learn educational robot that helps K-2 children learn coding, mathematics, language, and music through its TagTile programming language.

“The significant feature of KUBO is that it helps pre-school and primary school children learn the essential skills of coding in a screenless, tangible environment. At ATLAB, our goal is to equip educational institutions with latest technological solutions and ensure that the students are prepared to take on the challenges of the next generation,” says Nilesh Korgaonkar, General Manager, ATLAB.

KUBO is a product developed by Denmark based Tommy Otzen and Daniel Lindegaard the co-founders of KUBO Robotics. The product had a successful crowdfunding campaign in 2017 on Indiegogo.

KUBO Robotics was also recently awarded the Startup Company of the year award at Global Educational Supplies and Solutions exhibition (GESS) in Dubai.

“We developed KUBO and the TagTile system in close collaboration with educators every step of the way. The idea was to create something intuitive, hands on and fun and we have managed to do that,” says Otzen, who is also the CEO of KUBO robotics.

The partnership with Kubo Robotics will enable Atlab to exclusively distribute all Kubo products across the region. "The regional partnership to market KUBO is aimed at bringing the latest solutions to our classrooms. While it is imperative to train our kids to code, it is equally important to teach them when they are young," adds Korgaonkar.

According to a recent research report the global educational robot market is expected to grow by 16.80 percent annually during the next five years.

The report titled “Educational Robot Market: Global Forecast until 2023” by Report Linker points out that the market segment is estimated to grow from AED2.85 billion (USD 778.60 million) in 2018 to AED6.20 billion (USD $1689.20 million) by 2023.

The two-day annual event focusing on the future of education and its transformation started today at Abu Dhabi with participation from about 50 countries.

Atlab meanwhile has also announced that it is offering a 25 percent discount on LEGO Education and K-12 products for visitors to the BETT event in Abu Dhabi.

“Our idea of offering such a discount is to encourage parents and institutions to invest in these technological solutions," says Arun Nair, Head of Marketing at Centena group, the parent company of ATLAB.

Having launched the ATLAB Teach Assist, the region’s first robotic teaching assistants, the company has now ventured into developing custom applications dedicated to humanoid robots.