Business
Saudi Arabia announces $3b deposit with Pakistan central bank
The move comes on the heels of an official visit by the Pakistani prime minister to Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia extended a $5 billion deposit with Pakistan's central bank and announced an additional $3 billion deposit, the Saudi state news agency reported on Thursday.
The move comes on the heels of an official visit by the Pakistani prime minister to Saudi Arabia on Wednesday and underlines a deepening relationship between Riyadh and Islamabad, cemented last year by a mutual defence pact treating aggression against either as an attack on both.