Saudi Arabia announces $3b deposit with Pakistan central bank

Business

The move comes on ‌the heels ‌of ‌an official visit ​by the Pakistani ‌prime ​minister ⁠to Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (R) greets Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif prior to their meeting in Jeddah on April 15. (Reuters)

Saudi ​Arabia extended ‌a $5 ​billion deposit with Pakistan's central bank and announced an ⁠additional $3 billion deposit, the Saudi state ‌news agency reported ‌on Thursday.

The move comes on ‌the heels ‌of ‌an official visit ​by the Pakistani ‌prime ​minister ⁠to Saudi Arabia ​on ⁠Wednesday and underlines ⁠a deepening relationship ⁠between Riyadh and Islamabad, cemented last year by a mutual ‌defence pact treating aggression against ​either as an attack on both.