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Saudi Arabia announces $3b deposit with Pakistan central bank

The move comes on ‌the heels ‌of ‌an official visit ​by the Pakistani ‌prime ​minister ⁠to Saudi Arabia

By Reuters Published: 2026-04-16T16:33:00+04:00 1 min read
Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (R) greets Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif prior to their meeting in Jeddah on April 15. (Reuters)
Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (R) greets Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif prior to their meeting in Jeddah on April 15. (Reuters)

Saudi ​Arabia extended ‌a $5 ​billion deposit with Pakistan's central bank and announced an ⁠additional $3 billion deposit, the Saudi state ‌news agency reported ‌on Thursday.

The move comes on ‌the heels ‌of ‌an official visit ​by the Pakistani ‌prime ​minister ⁠to Saudi Arabia ​on ⁠Wednesday and underlines ⁠a deepening relationship ⁠between Riyadh and Islamabad, cemented last year by a mutual ‌defence pact treating aggression against ​either as an attack on both.