Saudi Arabia announces full pumping capacity through East–West pipeline

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Amounting to approximately seven million barrels per day

The Saudi Ministry of Energy announced today the success of operational and technical efforts in restoring the full pumping capacity through the East–West pipeline.

Riyadh: The Saudi Ministry of Energy announced today the success of operational and technical efforts in restoring the full pumping capacity through the East–West pipeline, amounting to approximately seven million barrels per day (mbpd), and recovering the affected volumes from the Manifa field production of around 300,000 barrels per day, all within a short period of time.

The Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported that further to the statement issued by the Ministry of Energy on April 9, 2026, regarding the impact on certain facilities of the Kingdom’s energy sector due to the attacks, including the loss of approximately 700,000 barrels per day of pumping capacity through the East–West pipeline, and the reduction in production at the Manifa field by about 300,000 barrels per day, in addition to the impact on production at the Khurais field by about 300,000 barrels per day, the ministry announced the success of operational and technical efforts in this regard.

"With regard to the Khurais field, work is still ongoing to restore full production capacity, and this will be announced upon completion," it added.