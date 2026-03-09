Stake Founder in a Letter to Investors: Life in Dubai is Normal and Real Estate Activity Continues

Stake Founder in a Letter to Investors: Life in Dubai is Nor...

Rami Tabbara: Dubai is an attractive destination for investment thanks to advanced infrastructure and regulatory clarity

Rami Tabbara, Co-founder and Co-CEO of Stake, confirmed that business in Dubai is proceeding normally despite increasing questions in international circles regarding the situation in the region, noting that daily life in the emirate continues routinely and that economic and real estate activity has not been affected.

In a letter addressed to investors, Rami Tabbara said that the question repeated many times over the past week was: "What is happening in Dubai? And should I be worried?". He added that he would first like to emphasize the importance of everyone in the region staying safe and following official instructions, while simultaneously reassuring the global community that business in Dubai is proceeding as usual.

He explained that daily life in the emirate is ongoing, as people can go out normally and traffic remains active.

He also noted that the emirate's rulers were seen in a shopping center, signaling the continuation of daily activity in its usual form.

Furthermore, he added that all properties within the company's portfolio in both the UAE and Saudi Arabia have not been affected, and the company's platform is fully operational.

He pointed out that activity on the platform remains strong, asserting that this reality reflects decades of planning and preparation by the UAE's visionary leadership, which bolsters the confidence of residents and investors who understand the reality of the situation on the ground.

He noted that media headlines may sometimes exaggerate, but the business community in Dubai is well aware of the emirate's strength and resilience.

He pointed out that the UAE has proven this ability to persevere on numerous occasions, including previous tensions in the Gulf region, the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, and the 2024 floods.

He clarified that the foundations making Dubai an attractive destination for investment still stand strong, most notably population growth, advanced infrastructure, and regulatory clarity.

He stated that he has lived in Dubai for more than 20 years and that experience has proven a clear pattern: long-term resilience always overcomes short-term disruptions.

He added that the company will continue doing what it is accustomed to, which is helping people build long-term wealth through real estate investment in the region it believes in.

He concluded by saying: "I am proud to call the UAE my home".