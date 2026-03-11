STANDARD CHARTERED: OUR SERVICES IN THE UAE CONTINUE WITHOUT INTERRUPTION

STANDARD CHARTERED: OUR SERVICES IN THE UAE CONTINUE WITHOUT...

Emirates 24/7 — Standard Chartered has confirmed the continued provision of its services as normal in Dubai and the UAE.

In a media briefing, the bank stated that the safety and well-being of its colleagues are a top priority. Consequently, it continues to provide services normally under remote work arrangements in the Middle East.

Contrary to what has been reported in some media coverage, these arrangements were recently extended in Dubai.

Standard Chartered added that as it continues to monitor developments closely, the UAE and its other Middle East markets represent an important part of its global network, through which it continues to support clients in navigating a complex and fast-evolving environment.