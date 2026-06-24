Structuring capital in emerging markets: Why legal strategy defines returns

Structuring capital in emerging markets: Why legal strategy ...

Business

Returns are not created at exit - they are designed at entry

In MEA, how you structure capital matters as much as where you deploy it. This is where legal strategy moves from a supporting function to a primary driver of investment returns.

In venture capital and private equity, performance is often measured at the end of the investment cycle.

Multiples. IRR. Exit valuations.

But in emerging markets, particularly across the Middle East and Africa (MEA), these outcomes are rarely determined at exit.

They are defined much earlier, at the moment capital is structured.

In MEA, how you structure capital matters as much as where you deploy it.

This is where legal strategy moves from a supporting function to a primary driver of investment returns.

The complexity behind opportunity

Emerging markets offer compelling advantages:

High-growth sectors

Underserved populations

Expanding digital economies

But they also present structural challenges:

Regulatory fragmentation

Currency volatility

Political and economic variability

Limited legal standardization

These factors introduce layers of risk that cannot be mitigated by operational performance alone.

They require structural solutions.

What capital structuring really means

Capital structuring is often misunderstood as a financial exercise.

In reality, it is deeply legal.

It involves:

Selecting the right jurisdiction for the fund

Designing ownership structures

Managing tax exposure

Defining governance and control mechanisms

Aligning investor protections with local regulations

These decisions shape:

Risk distribution

Cash flow dynamics

Exit flexibility

In other words:

Legal structure determines how value is captured — not just how it is created.

Why MEA demands a different approach

In more mature markets, legal frameworks are relatively predictable.

In MEA, variability is the norm.

Investors must navigate:

Multiple legal systems (common law, civil law, hybrid frameworks)

Differences in enforceability

Restrictions on capital movement

Local requirements for ownership and control

This makes “standard” investment structures insufficient.

Instead, capital must be designed with:

Flexibility

Jurisdictional awareness

Regulatory alignment

The strategic role of jurisdictions

Where capital is structured is often as important as how it is deployed.

Certain jurisdictions act as strategic hubs for emerging market investments, offering:

Investor protection

Regulatory clarity

Tax efficiency

Access to international legal frameworks

In the MEA context, structures often involve:

UAE-based entities (e.g., ADGM, DIFC)

Offshore or international hubs such as Mauritius

Local operating entities in target markets

This layered approach enables:

Efficient capital flows

Risk segregation

Scalable expansion

How legal strategy impacts returns

Legal structuring influences returns in multiple ways:

1. Risk mitigation

Clear legal frameworks reduce the following:

Exposure to regulatory changes

Operational disruptions

Legal disputes

Lower risk leads to higher investor confidence — and often better exit opportunities.

“In emerging markets, returns are not defined by growth alone — they are engineered through structure. The right legal architecture determines how capital moves, how risk is absorbed, and ultimately how value is realized across jurisdictions,” commented Artur Mildov, Chief Visionary Officer, Velex Group.

2. Tax efficiency

Optimized structures can:

Minimize tax leakage

Improve net returns

Enhance capital recycling

3. Exit flexibility

Well-structured investments allow for:

Multiple exit pathways

Easier acquisition processes

Alignment with international buyers

Poor structures, by contrast, can:

Delay exits

Reduce buyer interest

Lower valuations

4. Capital protection

Legal safeguards ensure:

Enforceability of investor rights

Protection against adverse events

Clarity in governance

The investor perspective: Structuring before deploying

For investors like Velex Investments, capital structuring is not an afterthought.

It is a core part of the investment thesis.

Key considerations include the following:

Alignment between fund structure and target markets

Legal compatibility with local regulations

Scalability of the structure across multiple jurisdictions

Long-term flexibility for exits and secondary transactions

This approach ensures that investments are built on a foundation that supports both growth and returns.

Common pitfalls in emerging market investments

Despite the importance of legal structuring, many investors and founders underestimate its impact.

Common mistakes include:

Using one-size-fits-all structures

Ignoring jurisdictional differences

Delaying legal planning until later stages

Underestimating tax and regulatory implications

These issues often surface at the worst possible time:

During due diligence

In the middle of expansion

At exit

From legal complexity to competitive advantage

While emerging markets present legal challenges, they also offer opportunities.

Investors who develop expertise in:

Jurisdictional structuring

Regulatory navigation

Cross-border capital flows

…gain a significant advantage.

They can:

Identify undervalued opportunities

Structure deals more efficiently

Execute faster and with greater confidence

Over time, this expertise becomes a differentiator and a driver of superior returns.

“Legal strategy is often underestimated at entry, but it becomes critical at exit. Without a properly structured framework, even high-performing assets can face delays, disputes, or valuation discounts. In MEA, structure is not protection - it is performance,” - commented Anastasia Goncharuk, Chief Legal Officer, Velex Investments.

The role of strategic investors

Navigating capital structuring in MEA requires more than financial expertise.

It demands:

Legal insight

Regional knowledge

Institutional relationships

Strategic investors, including Velex Investments, play a key role in:

Designing investment structures tailored to specific markets

Aligning capital deployment with regulatory frameworks

Supporting portfolio companies in legal and operational alignment

Facilitating cross-border expansion through established networks

This integrated approach ensures that capital is not only deployed effectively, but structured for long-term success.

Looking ahead: The evolution of capital structuring

As MEA markets mature, capital structuring is becoming more sophisticated.

We are seeing:

Increased use of hybrid structures

Greater alignment with international standards

More collaboration between regulators and investors

Growth of financial centers that support cross-border investment

These developments are creating a more structured — yet still dynamic — investment environment.

“Capital without structure creates exposure. Capital with structure creates scalability. Our role is to ensure that investments are not only deployed into opportunity but also positioned to capture long-term value across complex and fragmented markets,” says Vadim Mildov, Executive Chairman, Velex Group

Conclusion: Designing returns through structure

In emerging markets, returns are not just a function of growth.

They are a function of structure.

Legal strategy defines:

How risk is managed

How value flows

How capital exits

For investors and founders alike, this requires a shift in thinking.

From:

Focusing only on opportunity

To:

Designing the framework that captures it

Because in the end:

Capital does not generate returns on its own.

It generates returns when it is structured to do so.

About Velex Investments

Velex Investments, part of Velex Group, is a venture investment and venture-building platform focused on creating, investing in, and scaling high-growth technology companies across emerging markets. Through its Venture Studio model, Velex Investments co-founds and supports startups from concept to scale, providing capital, strategic guidance, operational expertise, and market access.

The firm focuses on sectors including fintech, payments infrastructure, digital banking, supply chain technology, logistics, mobility, e-commerce enablement, enterprise software, digital identity, AI-driven platforms, and other technology solutions that strengthen economic infrastructure and regional connectivity.

By combining venture capital, venture building, and ecosystem development within a single framework, Velex Investments helps founders build resilient, scalable businesses capable of driving long-term innovation and sustainable growth across MEA and other high-potential markets.