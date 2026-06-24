Structuring capital in emerging markets: Why legal strategy defines returns
Returns are not created at exit - they are designed at entry
In venture capital and private equity, performance is often measured at the end of the investment cycle.
Multiples. IRR. Exit valuations.
But in emerging markets, particularly across the Middle East and Africa (MEA), these outcomes are rarely determined at exit.
They are defined much earlier, at the moment capital is structured.
In MEA, how you structure capital matters as much as where you deploy it.
This is where legal strategy moves from a supporting function to a primary driver of investment returns.
The complexity behind opportunity
Emerging markets offer compelling advantages:
- High-growth sectors
- Underserved populations
- Expanding digital economies
But they also present structural challenges:
- Regulatory fragmentation
- Currency volatility
- Political and economic variability
- Limited legal standardization
These factors introduce layers of risk that cannot be mitigated by operational performance alone.
They require structural solutions.
What capital structuring really means
Capital structuring is often misunderstood as a financial exercise.
In reality, it is deeply legal.
It involves:
- Selecting the right jurisdiction for the fund
- Designing ownership structures
- Managing tax exposure
- Defining governance and control mechanisms
- Aligning investor protections with local regulations
These decisions shape:
- Risk distribution
- Cash flow dynamics
- Exit flexibility
In other words:
Legal structure determines how value is captured — not just how it is created.
Why MEA demands a different approach
In more mature markets, legal frameworks are relatively predictable.
In MEA, variability is the norm.
Investors must navigate:
- Multiple legal systems (common law, civil law, hybrid frameworks)
- Differences in enforceability
- Restrictions on capital movement
- Local requirements for ownership and control
This makes “standard” investment structures insufficient.
Instead, capital must be designed with:
- Flexibility
- Jurisdictional awareness
- Regulatory alignment
The strategic role of jurisdictions
Where capital is structured is often as important as how it is deployed.
Certain jurisdictions act as strategic hubs for emerging market investments, offering:
- Investor protection
- Regulatory clarity
- Tax efficiency
- Access to international legal frameworks
In the MEA context, structures often involve:
- UAE-based entities (e.g., ADGM, DIFC)
- Offshore or international hubs such as Mauritius
- Local operating entities in target markets
This layered approach enables:
- Efficient capital flows
- Risk segregation
- Scalable expansion
How legal strategy impacts returns
Legal structuring influences returns in multiple ways:
1. Risk mitigation
Clear legal frameworks reduce the following:
- Exposure to regulatory changes
- Operational disruptions
- Legal disputes
Lower risk leads to higher investor confidence — and often better exit opportunities.
“In emerging markets, returns are not defined by growth alone — they are engineered through structure. The right legal architecture determines how capital moves, how risk is absorbed, and ultimately how value is realized across jurisdictions,” commented Artur Mildov, Chief Visionary Officer, Velex Group.
2. Tax efficiency
Optimized structures can:
- Minimize tax leakage
- Improve net returns
- Enhance capital recycling
3. Exit flexibility
Well-structured investments allow for:
- Multiple exit pathways
- Easier acquisition processes
- Alignment with international buyers
Poor structures, by contrast, can:
- Delay exits
- Reduce buyer interest
- Lower valuations
4. Capital protection
Legal safeguards ensure:
- Enforceability of investor rights
- Protection against adverse events
- Clarity in governance
The investor perspective: Structuring before deploying
For investors like Velex Investments, capital structuring is not an afterthought.
It is a core part of the investment thesis.
Key considerations include the following:
- Alignment between fund structure and target markets
- Legal compatibility with local regulations
- Scalability of the structure across multiple jurisdictions
- Long-term flexibility for exits and secondary transactions
This approach ensures that investments are built on a foundation that supports both growth and returns.
Common pitfalls in emerging market investments
Despite the importance of legal structuring, many investors and founders underestimate its impact.
Common mistakes include:
- Using one-size-fits-all structures
- Ignoring jurisdictional differences
- Delaying legal planning until later stages
- Underestimating tax and regulatory implications
These issues often surface at the worst possible time:
- During due diligence
- In the middle of expansion
- At exit
From legal complexity to competitive advantage
While emerging markets present legal challenges, they also offer opportunities.
Investors who develop expertise in:
- Jurisdictional structuring
- Regulatory navigation
- Cross-border capital flows
…gain a significant advantage.
They can:
- Identify undervalued opportunities
- Structure deals more efficiently
- Execute faster and with greater confidence
Over time, this expertise becomes a differentiator and a driver of superior returns.
“Legal strategy is often underestimated at entry, but it becomes critical at exit. Without a properly structured framework, even high-performing assets can face delays, disputes, or valuation discounts. In MEA, structure is not protection - it is performance,” - commented Anastasia Goncharuk, Chief Legal Officer, Velex Investments.
The role of strategic investors
Navigating capital structuring in MEA requires more than financial expertise.
It demands:
- Legal insight
- Regional knowledge
- Institutional relationships
Strategic investors, including Velex Investments, play a key role in:
- Designing investment structures tailored to specific markets
- Aligning capital deployment with regulatory frameworks
- Supporting portfolio companies in legal and operational alignment
- Facilitating cross-border expansion through established networks
This integrated approach ensures that capital is not only deployed effectively, but structured for long-term success.
Looking ahead: The evolution of capital structuring
As MEA markets mature, capital structuring is becoming more sophisticated.
We are seeing:
- Increased use of hybrid structures
- Greater alignment with international standards
- More collaboration between regulators and investors
- Growth of financial centers that support cross-border investment
These developments are creating a more structured — yet still dynamic — investment environment.
“Capital without structure creates exposure. Capital with structure creates scalability. Our role is to ensure that investments are not only deployed into opportunity but also positioned to capture long-term value across complex and fragmented markets,” says Vadim Mildov, Executive Chairman, Velex Group
Conclusion: Designing returns through structure
In emerging markets, returns are not just a function of growth.
They are a function of structure.
Legal strategy defines:
- How risk is managed
- How value flows
- How capital exits
For investors and founders alike, this requires a shift in thinking.
From:
- Focusing only on opportunity
To:
- Designing the framework that captures it
Because in the end:
Capital does not generate returns on its own.
It generates returns when it is structured to do so.
About Velex Investments
Velex Investments, part of Velex Group, is a venture investment and venture-building platform focused on creating, investing in, and scaling high-growth technology companies across emerging markets. Through its Venture Studio model, Velex Investments co-founds and supports startups from concept to scale, providing capital, strategic guidance, operational expertise, and market access.
The firm focuses on sectors including fintech, payments infrastructure, digital banking, supply chain technology, logistics, mobility, e-commerce enablement, enterprise software, digital identity, AI-driven platforms, and other technology solutions that strengthen economic infrastructure and regional connectivity.
By combining venture capital, venture building, and ecosystem development within a single framework, Velex Investments helps founders build resilient, scalable businesses capable of driving long-term innovation and sustainable growth across MEA and other high-potential markets.