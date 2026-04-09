Sultan Al Jaber calls for full, unconditional reopening of the Strait of Hormuz

Business

ADNOC CEO warns restrictions threaten global energy security, markets and economic stability

His Excellency Dr Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, Managing Director and Group CEO of ADNOC and its group of companies, stressed the need for the Strait of Hormuz to be fully reopened without any restrictions or conditions.

His Excellency Dr Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, Managing Director and Group CEO of ADNOC and its group of companies, stressed the need for the Strait of Hormuz to be fully reopened without any restrictions or conditions, saying the current situation does not constitute freedom of navigation but rather a clear limitation of it.

In a post published on LinkedIn, Al Jaber explained that the strait is currently subject to restrictions and conditions imposed on maritime traffic, describing this approach as a form of coercion that contradicts international law, foremost among them the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea, which guarantees the right of free passage for all.

He said the Strait of Hormuz is a vital natural passage that cannot be monopolised or subjected to conditions by any party, stressing that global energy security and economic stability depend directly on the uninterrupted flow of supplies through the strait.

Al Jaber noted that around 230 oil tankers are ready to sail and require immediate freedom of passage, warning that continued restrictions will worsen the situation, leading to delayed supplies, shrinking markets and rising prices, with impacts spilling over into sectors across the global economy.

He underlined the particular importance of the strait for Asia, which receives around 80% of the oil shipments passing through it and is home to nearly half of the world’s population, making any disruption to supplies far-reaching in its consequences.

He added that global markets are currently at a critical point, with an estimated 40-day gap in energy flows, requiring urgent action to restore balance and recover more than 20% of global energy supplies that pass through the strait.

Al Jaber said that every day the strait remains closed, the consequences intensify: supplies are delayed, markets contract and prices rise. The impact extends well beyond energy markets to affect economies, industries and households worldwide. Every day matters, and every delay deepens the disruption.

He also referred to the UAE’s reaffirmed position that Iran must be held accountable following the serious and unlawful attacks on civilian and energy infrastructure in the UAE, and must bear full responsibility for damages and compensation.

He confirmed that ADNOC is ready to resume production and expand shipments within safety limits, in line with its responsibilities towards customers and partners, stressing that restoring full and reliable flows is the top priority, rather than relying on partial or temporary solutions.