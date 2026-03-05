4.25 AM Thursday, 5 March 2026
TAQA confirms operations across its UAE entities remain normal in light of recent regional developments

By WAM

In light of recent regional developments, Abu Dhabi National Energy Company PJSC (TAQA) confirms that operations across its UAE entities remain normal.

‘’Power generation, water desalination, transmission, distribution, and wastewater services are operating safely and without interruption,’’ said TAQA in a statement.

It explained that in coordination with key stakeholders, the company activated its risk management and business continuity frameworks to ensure the resilience of power and water supply across the United Arab Emirates.

