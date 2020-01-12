1.9 M journeys planned through S’hail app

By Dubai Media Office

S’hail app of Dubai’ Roads and Transport Authority performed about 1.9 million planned journeys for public transport users from the time of launch in March 2017 up to the end of December 2019. The app recorded about 313,695 downloads and witnessed the offering of five new innovative services.

The launch of S’hail app was aimed to meet the needs of public transport riders in Dubai as it provides mobility data across the Emirate. Clocking 1.9 million planned journeys reflects the huge popularity and satisfaction with the app. This fact is also supported by the massive number of downloads of 313,695 thousand from app stores, and a healthy monthly average of 27k users.

As RTA is keen to fulfil the ambitions of users, five new innovative services had been added, namely: live map of traffic and nearby landmarks, bus tracker, news coverage linked with RTA’s Twitter & Facebook accounts, happiness rating, and departure screen for nearby buses. Besides departure times of public transport services, the app offers fare options, departure notifications, Salik & nol balance, traffic updates and the best routes to destinations.

Customers can also engage in a live chat about general inquiries, complaints, lost items, and suggestions. The app saves details of routine journeys and offers smart rental services (Ekar, Udrive) among other features making it clients favourite app for their daily mobility.

S’hail app has recently won the Business Award from the American-based Awards Intelligence company. RTA is keen to run services that serve its strategic goals (such as Smart Dubai, People Happiness, and Advance RTA), and align its plans with the directives of Dubai Government.