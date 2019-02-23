10X future technologies get new boost

By Wam

The General Secretariat to the Cabinet at the Ministry of Cabinet Affairs and the Future and the Dubai Future Foundation have announced a joint collaboration between the RegLab and Dubai 10X to provide a safe and experimental environment for the 10X future technologies.

The cooperation is aimed at providing new and flexible legislation for future technologies which 10X seeks to implement in the UAE. These future technologies will benefit the society, while ensuring to limit the risks that may result from the unsafe application of such future technologies such as artificial intelligence in the health sector, and 3D printing among others.

Abdulla Bintouq, Secretary General of the UAE Cabinet at the Ministry of Cabinet Affairs and the Future Affairs said: "The UAE Government is determined to implement the directives of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, to make the UAE a global hub for future technologies’ legislations," he added. "Our cooperation with Dubai 10X creates a future legislative environment in line with the new technological revolution that is taking place in the world, and provides tools to study its effects on the society. "

Abdul Aziz Khalid Al Jazairi, Deputy CEO for Projects at Dubai Future Foundation said:" RegLab is at the heart of the x10 initiative and we plan to design the future technology in the UAE ahead of the world to fulfil the role of the UAE today as the global hub for modern tools and technologies, and to accelerate the implementation of the 4th Industrial Revolution."

RegLab is the largest laboratory to anticipate and develop future laws governing the use and application of technology. It lab aims to create a reliable and transparent legislative environment, introduce new or develop existing legislation, regulate advanced technology products and applications and, by providing a secure legislative environment encourage investment in future sectors.

The cooperation between the two parties will witness developing a number of specialised workshops in the study of future technologies such as artificial intelligence tools, 4th Industrial Revolution technologies, and other future inventions to ensure the optimal use of these technologies in the service of the people.

The Dubai 10X initiative seeks to forecast future trends and apply them today to reinforce the UAE’s and Dubai’s profile as a hub for new innovation, changing the traditional concepts and reformulating new ones in line with the latest technological trends in the world.