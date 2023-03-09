By E247

- Under the patronage of Ahmed bin Saeed..4th GOTECH conference kicks off Monday in Dubai

The 4th edition of Gas & Technology Showcase and Conference (GOTECH 2023) is set to take place in Dubai from March 13th to 15th, 2023, at the Dubai World Trade Centre. The event is one of the most notable energy conferences in the Middle East and will feature local, regional, and international participants. The conference aims to highlight the potential of the energy sector globally.

The event is held under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy (DSCE), and organised by Dragon Oil, an oil exploration and production platform wholly owned by the Dubai Government. The Society of Petroleum Engineers (SPE) will organise the technical conference events.

The conference provides a platform for decision makers, governments, operational authorities, manufacturers, service companies, consulting companies, academia, and research and development (R&D) centres to share ideas and increase awareness of current trends in the oil and gas field. It is also an opportunity for companies, governments, and investors to explore the latest developments in oil and gas technology.

The event aims to establish scientific methodologies for cost management, maintain a high level of competitiveness, achieve positive bottom-line results, and successfully manage the challenges and changes that the sector confronts. The details of the conference were disclosed during a press conference held at the Hyatt Regency Dubai Creek Heights, Dubai. This is the first edition of the conference since 2019.

Ali Rashed Al Jarwan, CEO of Dragon Oil, highlighted the significance of GOTECH 2023 as a platform for exhibitors and visitors to meet experts, specialists, decision makers, and investors in the energy sector to explore the newest solutions and innovative technologies and shape the future of the industry.

Al Jarwan emphasised that the conference aims to establish a clear picture of the current state of the sector and contribute to steering its growth. He added that the event will feature technical discussions with speakers from around the world, including representatives from governments, leaders in the oil and gas industry, professionals, researchers, and service companies. The discussions will focus on the current situation of the industry, sharing viewpoints on the challenges the oil and gas markets face, how to tackle them, and how to delineate the path for the industry in the near future.

Al Jarwan expressed his hope that the conference will achieve the best possible results and pave the way for innovations in the oil and gas sector. The conference will offer an opportunity for learning and cooperation through workshops, forums, and training courses. The Showcase will feature the latest technologies in the industry from all over the world, including more than 50 technical sittings to share knowledge and best insights. Over 300 high-quality interactive technical papers on different relevant issues will be discussed via seminars, and leaders in the industry will express their opinions and outlooks on the future of the oil and gas industry.

GOTECH 2023 will address significant issues such as subsurface technologies, drilling and completions technologies, surface engineering, and excellence in operations. It will feature over 100 presentations on implementing best practices, the role of innovation, and handling futuristic challenges. More than 50 exhibitors will participate in the Showcase, offering a wide range of existing and futuristic technologies, as well as presentations and interactive screens that offer visitors an attractive experience to discover the latest technologies.

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.