Abu Dhabi Digital Authority launches 'Abu Dhabi Connect' project

The Abu Dhabi Digital Authority, ADDA, the government entity that leads the digital transformation in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, has announced the launch of the "Abu Dhabi Connect" project under the umbrella of the Abu Dhabi Government Services ecosystem, "TAMM", through which more than 50 hard-copy documents have now been transformed and integrated with the services of 24 government entities.

Aligned with the Abu Dhabi Plan and Vision 2030, "Abu Dhabi Connect" ushers in a new era in digital sustainability by streamlining data-driven systems and processes throughout the government. The key objective achieved in this technological advancement is in building the foundations for a future of seamless service delivery to all users of the data, both within government and for citizens and residents of Abu Dhabi.

The launch of this first-of-its-kind project in the region is part of a broad approach by the Abu Dhabi Government to provide distinguished services and experiences to enhance customers’ experiences by improving and facilitating services and procedures.

The project brings a higher level of added value to the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, as it saves more than AED 714 million for customers, 737,000 working hours for government entities, and around 31 million archived documents annually.

The accomplishment of the "Abu Dhabi Connect" project culminated in the successful digital transformation of 28 documents and their integration with the services of 19 government entities, thereby simplifying the procedures of more than 500 government services that provide more than 5 million transactions annually.

In this sense, and with the completion of this initiative, it is now possible for residents and members of the Abu Dhabi community to complete their transactions and access Abu Dhabi government services without the need to carry their personal documents.

Speaking on the occasion, Ali Rashid Al Ketbi, Member of Abu Dhabi Executive Council and Chairman of the Department of Government Support in Abu Dhabi, said: "The completion of the ‘Abu Dhabi Connect’ project represents an important step for the Abu Dhabi Digital Authority in leading the digital future of the Abu Dhabi Government and reflects the integrated and concerted government efforts to create smart, efficient, fast, and proactive digital solutions."

He added: "The significance of this project lies in the fact that it provides a working environment that enables government entities to safely exchange digital data and offer a new generation of services to enrich the customer experience and enhance work efficiency and government coordination."

Al Ketbi explained that the Abu Dhabi Government Services "TAMM" system is an example of its commitment to accelerate digital transformation in the capital, Abu Dhabi, through the platform and by close collaboration with government entities in Abu Dhabi, making use of the latest technologies and digital solutions to provide smooth service experiences to customers and delivering high-quality and efficient government services to all residents across Abu Dhabi via the integrated and secured digital platform.

Building upon the foundational initiatives already showcased during Digital Month, the enhanced customer experience and convenience aspects demonstrate the progressive approach to government services now in place. The positive impact of digitalisation is already being felt by the breadth of government, with over 70 million transactions already processed through Abu Dhabi Connect.

Major General Maktoum Ali Al Sharifi, Director-General of Abu Dhabi Police, said that the "Abu Dhabi Connect" project reflects the commitment of all government entities in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi to offer cooperation and make all possible efforts to improve the various aspects of the lives of both citizens and residents. This initiative reflects the concept of digital inclusiveness in the community, in line with the Abu Dhabi Vision and the Abu Dhabi Plan."

Meanwhile, Abdulla Al Sahi, Acting Under-Secretary for the Department of Municipalities and Transport - Abu Dhabi, highlighted the importance of cooperation and integration between government entities in Abu Dhabi to upgrade their services, highlighting the significance of the "Abu Dhabi Connect" project which boosts efforts to improve services and facilitate government procedures and meets the requirements of customers, saving their time and gaining their trust.

Dr. Jamal Al Kaabi, Acting Undersecretary of Department of Health, said: "We applaud the efforts of the Abu Dhabi Digital Authority in the "Abu Dhabi Connect" project. The Department’s contribution to this project and its cooperation with many government entities comes as part of its efforts to provide distinguished services to customers."

Ahmad Al Marzooqi, Head of Internal Operations at Abu Dhabi Judicial Department, said: "Our contribution to the completion of the "Abu Dhabi Connect" project is part of the Department’s ongoing efforts to make a paradigm shift in all judicial services by using the latest technologies, and its quest to establish an upgraded legislative and judicial system that follows the best international practices, thereby achieving the objectives of the Abu Dhabi Vision and keeping up with the rapid technological developments in the emirate."

The "Abu Dhabi Connect" project is aimed at establishing a comprehensive work system to enable governmental entities in Abu Dhabi to digitally exchange government documents of individuals and companies through safe and secure channels by transforming these paper documents into digital data, making it the first-of-its-kind project in the region.

