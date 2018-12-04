ACCI attracts global companies to participate in Future Build Exhibition-2019

By WAM

As part of the preparations for the Future Build Exhibition that will be held next March in the Emirate of Ajman, the Ajman Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ACCI) and Hyperloop Transportation Technologies (HyperloopTT) held a joint meeting to explore the partnership’s mechanisms of the exhibition.

Speaking on the occasion, Mohammed Ali Al Janahi, Executive Director of Investment and Business Development Division and Head of the Organising Committee, said, "ACCI is keen to attract local and international companies that are pioneering and specialised in executing large projects and providing products for smart and sustainable cities."

"The Exhibition will highlight the cutting-edge and innovative technologies, smart and green building, systems of protection, communications and control and others. It will further provide a global platform to identify the pioneering companies and latest products and projects of the future cities," Al Janahi added.

Present at the joint meeting were Dr. Sabih Gatea Khisaf, Head of Engineering for the Middle East and North Africa at HyperloopTT, Bilal Sabouni, CEO of the American Business Council, Nabil Ghaith, CEO of Intelligent Marketing Solutions.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed ways to enhance future cooperation and the mechanisms of participation of Hyperloop in the exhibition.

Al Janahi explained that the exhibition will mainly focus on the transport sector, in addition to the building systems and materials, intelligent systems, urban planning 2030, clean and renewable energy, waste recycling and 3D printing.

"The exhibition is an opportunity to highlight the latest means and products used in the construction of sustainable cities. It further serves as a global platform for exchanging experiences, enhancing cooperation and building partnerships in various fields for the government and sectors, as well as providing opportunities to seal deals between participating companies," Al Janahi said.