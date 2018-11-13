After conquering the world, smartphone faces uncertain future

By AFP

What is next for the smartphone, which has become the hottest-selling consumer device around the world in just over a decade?

Even as top makers like Apple and Samsung unveil new handsets with new features and improved performance, smartphone sales have flattened with most major markets largely saturated.

The next catalyst for smartphones could be the possibilities offered by the forthcoming 5G, or fifth generation wireless networks, new form factors or advances in virtual and augmented reality.

But some analysts contend that something entirely different may supplant the smartphone.

Future Today Institute founder Amy Webb said in her annual report on technology trends that 2018 "marks the beginning of the end of traditional smartphones" and sees a transition to a new era of computing and connected devices based on voice, gesture and touch.

"The transition from smartphones to smart wearables and invisible interfaces - earbuds that have biometric sensors and speakers; rings and bracelets that sense motion; smart glasses that record and display information - will forever change how we experience the physical world," Webb writes.

Other analysts say the smartphone is not disappearing anytime soon, even if the market is pausing.

"The smartphone is not going away, but it might change its shape and form factor," said David McQueen, an analyst on connected devices for ABI Research.

"The smartphone market still has legs for many years to come."

McQueen said in a recent report that the mobile industry is evolving to devices with more immersive touch-less experiences, fueled by artificial intelligence, mixed reality and gesture control. New devices may also see improved biometrics such as face recognition, and changes such as foldable screens.