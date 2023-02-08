DEWA is the first utility in the world to enrich its services with ChatGPT technology

By Emirates247

HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) announced that DEWA is working to enrich its services with ChatGPT technology supported by Microsoft. This will make DEWA the first utility globally and the first UAE government entity to use this new technology. This is part of DEWA’s continuous efforts to promote its leadership locally and globally

The announcement was made as HE Saeed Al Tayer received Naim Yazbeck, General Manager of Microsoft UAE. The move underlines DEWA’s pioneering successes in all digital areas and is a continuation of its use of Artificial Intelligence (AI), which started in 2017 by developing an AI roadmap. DEWA has already launched various services and initiatives that use AI to enrich the experiences of customers, employees, and other stakeholders.

DEWA intends to provide ChatGPT technology through Moro Hub (Data Hub Integrated Solutions LLC), a subsidiary of Digital DEWA. The aim is to provide services supported by this technology and employ it in serving customers and employees. This will ensure providing integrated and advanced services that enhance productivity and meet current and future needs.

“Our collaboration with Microsoft is a translation of the vision and directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to benefit from digital technologies and Artificial Intelligence to improve performance and enhance people's lives. It also supports the Dubai 10X initiative launched by His Highness, and our endeavour to contribute to shaping a new digital future for Dubai through Digital DEWA, the digital arm of DEWA, becoming the world’s first digital utility to use autonomous systems for renewable energy and storage. We are also expanding the use of AI and digital services,” said Al Tayer.

“We applaud DEWA for their pioneering spirit and look forward to further exploring the possibilities of integrating cutting edge technologies into their products to enhance their business, services and customer experience,” said Naim Yazbeck, General Manager of Microsoft UAE.

