DEWA’s Rammas answers 3.6 million enquiries

By Dubai Media Office

“DEWA’s vision is inspired by the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai. It works hard to maintain its leadership and global position in digital transformation and smart adoption. This supports the Dubai Plan 2021 to make Dubai proactive and creative to meet the needs of individuals and society. It also supports the UAE Artificial Intelligence Strategy to create a productive, creative, and innovative environment, by investing in, and using, AI technologies and tools. Amid the current crisis around the globe and efforts to fight the outbreak of the novel coronavirus, Dubai and DEWA’s advanced digital infrastructure has played a pivotal role in ensuring the continuity of services and raising stakeholders’ trust. Thanks to the visionary leadership of the UAE, DEWA has become one of the world’s largest innovative utilities. It aims to redefine the concept of utilities by becoming the world’s first digital utility, using autonomous systems for renewable-energy and storage, and increasing the use of digital services. DEWA has entered the race for the future by employing the Fourth Industrial Revolution’s technologies such as AI, unmanned aerial vehicles, energy storage, blockchain, and the Internet of Things (IoT), as well as developing the technical infrastructure and state-of-the-art customer centres,” said HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA.

“DEWA’s smart services are based on the latest world-class technologies. They have contributed to the health and safety of all society. DEWA provides all its services through its website and smart app. This enables them to complete their transactions anytime and anywhere, easily and safely and without visiting any of DEWA’s Centres,” added Al Tayer.

“The advanced version of Rammas offers new features, including a happiness index, a glossary of terms, as well as an advanced interactive menu. The service enabled several transactions, including bill enquiry and payment, tracking application status, new connection requests by contractors and consultants, and job enquiries. This raises DEWA’s quality of service, expands its scope, and adds more information to its database,” said Marwan bin Haidar, Executive Vice President of Innovation and the Future at DEWA.

Rammas answers customers’ enquiries in English and Arabic around the clock, through DEWA’s smart app, website, Facebook page, Amazon’s Alexa, Google Home, robots, and WhatsApp Business on 04 601 9999. DEWA is one of the first government organisations in the UAE to verify its account on WhatsApp. Rammas responds to customers instantly, while continuing to learn and understand their needs based on their enquiries. Rammas then analyses these enquiries based on available data and information, and takes action to accurately answer and streamline transactions with ease.

