DEWA’s smart app and website are among the top three in Dubai Government

By Dubai Media Office

The smart app of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) has been announced as one of the top three smart apps in the Government of Dubai. DEWA’s website has also been ranked one of the best three websites.

This is as per the evaluation done by the Dubai Model Centre of the General Secretariat of the Executive Council of Dubai, which evaluated over 100 websites and smart apps belonging to government entities in Dubai. This achievement underlines DEWA’s efforts to enhance customer experience and provide all its services through smart channels according to the highest levels of efficiency, effectiveness and ease of use.

“We are proud of DEWA’s achievement, which proves that we are on the right track to achieve the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, that the smart government goes to the people and does not wait for them to come to it. We also follow the directives of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council of Dubai, to provide customers with an exceptional experience as one of the main pillars for government work in Dubai. At DEWA, we work to enhance customer experience and provide all our services through smart channels, saving their time and effort. DEWA came in first place in the 2019 Dubai Customer Happiness Index by The General Secretariat of the Executive Council of Dubai with 90.1%. DEWA also achieved 95.7% in the Smart Dubai Happiness Index, “said HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA.

“I thank Dubai Model Centre, of the General Secretariat of the Executive Council of Dubai, for their tireless efforts in improving government services and enhancing customer experience by evaluating Dubai Government websites and smart apps to ensure their compliance with the highest standards of security, efficiency and ease of use. We will continue our efforts to enhance the customer experience through our smart channels that adopt the highest standards of quality, efficiency, privacy and security. We will ensure our customers can access all services and information and complete their transactions easily and conveniently, to contribute to achieving the vision of our wise leadership to transform Dubai into the smartest and happiest city in the world,” added Al Tayer.

DEWA was one of the first government organisations to complete its digital transformation in 2014. Today, 95% of DEWA’s customers use its smart services. All of DEWA’s services are available through several smart channels. DEWA’s customers conducted over 2.5 million smart transactions during the first quarter of 2020. DEWA’s state-of-the-art digital infrastructure and the smart services it provides, have contributed to the continuity of all its services according to the highest international standards. This is despite the precautionary measures DEWA has taken to ensure the health and safety of customers and employees to combat the spread of Covid-19.

The evaluation process conducted by Dubai Model Centre aims to ensure that all Dubai Government’s websites and smart apps conform to the highest standards of security, efficiency, ease of use, privacy and the ability to process information. Customer experience was the main criterion for determining the level of excellence of websites and smart apps. The evaluation focused primarily on assessing the level of satisfaction, happiness, and well-being of customers and society.

