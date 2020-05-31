DEWA’s smart services has 95% adoption rate

By Dubai Media Office

Dubai Electricity and Water Authority’s (DEWA’s) smart adoption rate for its services has reached 95% and customers completed over 2.5 million smart transactions in Q1 of 2020. DEWA has confirmed that customers can complete all their transactions using its smart channels, which are available anytime, anywhere to save them time and effort.

HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA, said that DEWA is one of the first government organisations in Dubai to have completed the transformation of all its services into smart services in 2014.

“At DEWA, we work according to the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, that a smart government is one that goes to the people and does not wait for them to come to it. We also work to achieve the Dubai Paperless Strategy, launched by His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council of Dubai, to build an integrated paperless government framework by 2021. DEWA has achieved first place among Dubai Government in implementing the Dubai Paperless Strategy in the Large Entities category, for the second time in a row; cutting paper usage by 82%. DEWA’s advanced digital infrastructure has contributed to the continuity of its services according to the highest international standards, despite ongoing precautionary measures to protect society and ensure the health and safety of employees and customers. It also included shutting down DEWA’s Future Centres, in conjunction with shutting down shopping malls. The smart adoption of DEWA’s services reached 95% and we expect this will reach 100%. We hope that DEWA’s customers continue to complete their transactions through DEWA’s various smart channels to save their time and effort,” said Al Tayer.

DEWA’s smart app gives customers a seamless experience, by combining several steps and procedures together. It offers an innovative concept in displaying services on the home page, reducing the hassle of searching and browsing. On logging in, customers can immediately access various services such as activation, deactivation, and transfer of their electricity and water services, getting a Green Charger Card, Easy Payment, request for a clearance certificate, among other services. DEWA’s website (www.dewa.gov.ae) provides a seamless experience to users that enables them to access all services, information, and complete their transactions easily in a customer-oriented design.

Rammas, DEWA’s virtual employee that uses AI, helps customers complete several transactions such as bill payment, following up on requests to obtain electricity or water connection. It is available round the clock to answer written or audible customer enquiries in Arabic and English on DEWA’s smart app, website, Facebook page, Amazon’s Alexa, Google Home, robots, and DEWA’s verified account on WhatsApp Business on 04 601 9999. DEWA’s Ash’ir video calling service using sign language, enables people of determination who have hearing difficulties to directly communicate with the call centre staff. DEWA also provides the Hayak written and visual communication service through its website for direct communication with the Customer Care Centre.

