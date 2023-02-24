DNCC Crypto center and TDEFI launch accelerator program to support growth of Web3 and business in Dubai

By E247

The world’s flagship free zone and Government of Dubai Authority on commodities trade and enterprise – and TDeFi – the global Web3 incubator and consultancy company – have partnered to offer a new accelerator programme for Web3 and blockchain companies at the DMCC Crypto Centre in Dubai.

Offering mentorship and sessions on a range of topics related to crypto and scaling a business, the accelerator programme will attract a new wave of crypto firms to Dubai. The DMCC Crypto Centre is currently home to over 550 members, making it the largest concentration of Web3 and blockchain companies in the region.

The month-long programme will run for a minimum of two editions over the next 12 months, with interested companies receiving priority guidance and services from DMCC to formally set up at the Crypto Centre.

At the end of each cohort, TDeFi will also select a handful of startups to be part of its in-depth incubation programme, providing them with access to additional TDeFi advisory services and its growing ecosystem.

Ahmed Bin Sulayem, Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, DMCC, said: “Supporting Web3 and blockchain businesses is a key priority for DMCC as we build on the success that the Crypto Centre has seen since its launch. By providing everything crypto businesses and entrepreneurs need to thrive, we have emphatically positioned Dubai as a leading hub for crypto. This latest partnership with TDeFi adds yet another string to our bow and will help emerging crypto businesses bring their ideas to light in Dubai.”

Gaurav Dubey, CEO, TDeFi, added: “Our extensive programme comprises various modules that will support entrepreneurs and businesses operating within the crypto space, from ideation to scaling their start-ups. Through its Crypto Centre, DMCC has established a leading ecosystem of Web3 and blockchain businesses, and so there is no better place for us to operate our latest accelerator programme. Through this new partnership, we are looking forward to unlocking some truly game-changing projects in the Web3 space.”

The DMCC Crypto Centre is a comprehensive ecosystem for companies that develop web3 and blockchain technologies, and associated value-added services, providing everything that crypto businesses and entrepreneurs need to set up and scale their operations.

