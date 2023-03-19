du and the Office of Deputy Chief of Police and General Security in Dubai collaborate to launch Alo WiFi service in labour camps in the UAE

By E247

du and the office of Deputy Chief of Police and General Security in Dubai, have announced a collaboration to launch Alo WiFi in labour housing complexes across the UAE, as the first authorised WiFi service of it kind in the country.

Alo WiFi will be launched in multiple housing complexes to provide blue-collar workers with access to affordable, high-quality wireless internet and improve their quality of life and well-being by offering an economical way to keep in touch with their families and friends. The one-of-a-kind service allows blue-collar workers to compensate for a lack of entertainment, communicate with loved ones, and save money, while also reducing illegal Wi-Fi resale activities, which pose complex security and regulatory challenges.

The service is available in multiple languages with a simple registration process in alignment with du’s commitment to enhancing the user experience, and workers can access secure and dependable internet service with comprehensive coverage and faster speeds.

This initiative is part of du's commitment to broaden the scope of its services for marginalised communities and invest in the opportunities presented by the UAE’s digital transformation. The telco aims to make residents happier by bringing the latest and best technologies to them, in line with the UAE leadership’s vision to build a knowledge-based economy and for its nation to be the happiest in the world.

